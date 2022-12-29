Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of FANH opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.86 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Fanhua had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fanhua by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.