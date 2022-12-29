FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading 0.7% Higher

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.71. 5,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

FFBW Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FFBW by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

