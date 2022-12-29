Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.81), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233. The company has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

