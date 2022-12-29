FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTVIW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTVIW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $100,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $172,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $36,000.
