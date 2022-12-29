First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.70

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.70 and traded as high as $43.74. First Bancorp shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 84,028 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

