First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Update

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the November 30th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Colombia Gold Price Performance

FCGD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,453,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,112. First Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get First Colombia Gold alerts:

About First Colombia Gold

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.