First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 1,405 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors comprises approximately 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 193,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. 723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,761. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

