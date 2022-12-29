First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 576 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.41. 5,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,843. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $351.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.28.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

