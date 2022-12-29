First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 6,002 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 166,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,335,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

