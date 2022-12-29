First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,210. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.41 and its 200-day moving average is $331.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

