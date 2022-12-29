First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 13.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL traded up $37.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,379.61. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,488.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,003.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.