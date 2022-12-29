First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PayPal by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 121,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,933,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

