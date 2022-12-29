First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
onsemi Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ ON traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.
Insider Activity at onsemi
In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.