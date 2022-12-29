First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

