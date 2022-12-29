First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.3 %

CyberArk Software stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,227. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

