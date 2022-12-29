First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FNFI stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. First Niles Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

