First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
FNFI stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. First Niles Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
