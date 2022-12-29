First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

