First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,235,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,967 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

