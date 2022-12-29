First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 556.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,051 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 166.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FEMB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 62,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,769. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

