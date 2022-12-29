First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $385,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 58.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 71.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. 27,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $103.74.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

