Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. NIO (NYSE:NIO) Critical Contrast

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 19,054.87 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -3.88 NIO $5.67 billion 2.88 -$625.45 million ($1.00) -9.80

Fisker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Fisker has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fisker and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46 NIO 0 3 11 0 2.79

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 122.07%. NIO has a consensus target price of $23.03, suggesting a potential upside of 134.96%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Fisker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64% NIO -24.94% -32.66% -11.89%

Summary

NIO beats Fisker on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

