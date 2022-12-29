Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of FLC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,512. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

