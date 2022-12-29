FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,733 shares during the period. FLEX LNG comprises 10.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 2.69% of FLEX LNG worth $495,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 891,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $13,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 57.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 153,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

FLNG stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

