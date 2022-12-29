Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in December

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Fobi AI Trading Down 7.0 %

OTCMKTS FOBIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,038. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.15. Fobi AI has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

About Fobi AI

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.