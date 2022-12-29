Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 102,207 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Oil States International worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Stock Up 2.1 %

Oil States International stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,374. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.65 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

