Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 21,080 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $109,469. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.07 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

