Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 32,562 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Premier Financial worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 181.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $27.04. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 31.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

