Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 39,920 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $68.54. 3,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,610. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,238. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.