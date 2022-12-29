Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 122,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,146,480. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

