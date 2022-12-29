Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Enerplus worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 12,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,732. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

