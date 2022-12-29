Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 1,029 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 117,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 63.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

