Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 32,755 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.11. 2,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,028. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

