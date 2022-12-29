Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $240.23. 15,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,091. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

