Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.95. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
