Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Reaches $317.67 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $317.67 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00026294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,691,095 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

