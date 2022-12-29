freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

