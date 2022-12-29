Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.23

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 136242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Freshii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Freshii Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$65.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

