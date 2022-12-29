Frontier Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.58 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $847.90 or 0.05104712 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00495761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.46 or 0.29376520 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

