Frontier Price Hits $0.17 (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $15.09 million and $1.49 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

