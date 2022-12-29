Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,276. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

