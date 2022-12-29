G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

G City Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $579.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

