Gateway Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $402,791.91 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00015046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $67.66 million and $402,791.91 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.53529365 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $503,758.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

