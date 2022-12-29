Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Genenta Science Price Performance
Shares of GNTA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330. Genenta Science has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.
About Genenta Science
