Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Genenta Science Price Performance

Shares of GNTA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330. Genenta Science has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

About Genenta Science

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.