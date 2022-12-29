General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 273.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $248.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,327. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.