General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.05%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.