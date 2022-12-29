General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.