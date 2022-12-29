Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $34.03 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,377 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 3.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $34,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $59,785,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 154.5% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,541,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 774.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after buying an additional 426,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after buying an additional 376,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.22. 15,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.