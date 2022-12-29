Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $76.10 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294,416 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 8.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of JD.com worth $76,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JD.com by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. 37,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,579. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.96 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

