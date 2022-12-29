GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Down 1.8%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.00. 493,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

