Gesher I Acquisition (NASDAQ:GIAC) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Gesher I Acquisition (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GIAC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

