Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 8,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 25,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter.

